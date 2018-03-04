Interstate Meat Distributors issues recall over possible E. Coli - KPTV - FOX 12

Interstate Meat Distributors issues recall over possible E. Coli contamination

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Interstate Meat Distributors is recalling some beef and pork products because of possible E. Coli contamination.

The company based in Clackamas issued the recall Saturday night.

It involves 2.25-pound packages of “All natural extra lean ground beef”, “All natural beef chuck”, and “Ground beef pork blend.”

 It also includes the 2.5-pound bags of “Brothers choice 85% lean angus ground beef patties.”

If you have one of these products, you should throw it away or return it to the store it was purchased from.

You can find the full list of recalled products here

