Three injured in crash along northbound I-205 near Foster Road

Three people were injured in a crash along northbound Interstate 205 near the Southeast Foster Road exit.

Police responded to the collision just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the driver and occupant of a Toyota Tundra had pulled over to the side of the road to help a Dodge Durango that appeared to be broken down in the right breakdown lane of northbound I-205.

Police say while the driver and passenger of the Tundra were outside of their vehicle, the driver of a Toyota Sienna minivan collided with the Durango.

During the crash, the driver and passenger of the Tundra and the driver of the Sienna, who was the only occupant, were injured.

One of the people associated with the Tundra sustained what are believed to be serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sienna sustained non life-threatening injuries. They were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

The other person associated with the Tundra was treated at the scene and released.

Police do not believe the Dodge Durango was occupied at the time of the crash.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is responding to the area and will continue the investigation.

During the investigation, the right travel and breakdown lanes of northbound I-205 north of the Foster Road exit will be closed. Police say the closures are expected to remain in place for the next two to three hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.