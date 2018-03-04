Driver crashes into parked car in NW Portland, arrested for DUII

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody for DUII and reckless driving after police say he crashed into a parked car in northwest Portland early Sunday.

Police responded to the crash near Northwest 8th Avenue and Everett Street. According to police, it appears the driver of a black Hyundai that was traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a black Mercedes.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Melu, was later taken into custody and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

Police say Melu was the only occupant of the Hyundai.

All three people in the Mercedes were taken to area hospitals with what are believed to be serious non life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed and intoxication are believed to be factors in the crash.

