Two suspected in Bethany home break-in arrested after leading deputies on chase

Two people suspected of breaking into a Bethany home that was under construction were arrested early Sunday after leading deputies on a chase.

Just before 1 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary at a home in the 15100 block of Northwest Vance Road in the Bethany neighborhood. The builder had surveillance cameras for added security.

The owner gave deputies a description of two people that were carrying items from the house to an older model car, which had left before deputies arrived.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects’ car and within minutes, they found a 1995 Honda Accord driving in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The Honda did not stop and sped off.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle after the driver turned down a dead-end street. They used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to push the Honda off the road.

The Honda then hit a light pole and came to a stop in a nearby front yard.

Deputies then took the driver, 32-year-old Adrian Mendoza of Portland, and his passenger, 36-year-old Melissa Springsted (Castro) also from Portland, into custody without further incident.

Inside the car, deputies said they found a large amount of power tools, including a generator and other items that appeared to be freshly stolen. They said the back seat and trunk of the car were filled with items.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Tualatin on Friday.

Deputies say Mendoza had a restricted knife and several burglar tools concealed on him. He also had a warrant in Multnomah County for assault in the third degree and another warrant for a state parole violation.

Mendoza was lodged in the Washington County Jail and is being held without the possibility of bail. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglar tools and trespassing.

Springsted (Castro) was lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespassing. Bail was set at $10,000.

Deputies found items in the Honda that are likely connected to at least one car break-in in the same area.

Additional charges are possible for both suspects as the investigation continues.

