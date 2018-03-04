20-car pileup closes westbound Interstate 84 for 12 hours

A 20-car pileup closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 just east of Pendleton for 12 hours.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday at milepost 223, according to Oregon State Police.

The preliminary investigation revealed speed and black ice were contributing factors creating a domino effect, which resulted in the collision.

Several people were taken to hospitals in Pendleton and Richland, Washington. There is no word on their conditions.

The westbound lanes of the freeway reopened at 8 a.m. Sunday, but OSP is still investigating.

