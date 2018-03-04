'March 4 Trump' rally in Salem met with counter-protesters

Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday in support of President Trump but were quickly met with counter-protesters.

The “March 4 Trump” rally was hosted by the Northwest Trump Alliance for Change.

The group said Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of their movement. Speakers took to the Capitol building for a rally for what they say is a fight for freedom.

Some counter-protesters wore masks and yelled at the group, calling some of the speakers fascists. Others showed up and said they wanted peace between the groups.

After the speeches, supporters marched in the streets.

FOX 12 crews did not see any fights break out during the rally.

