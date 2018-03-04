Trash dumped on Vancouver woman's driveway

A Vancouver woman says someone dumped a load of trash on her driveway.

The 86-year-old's daughter told FOX 12 a few months ago security cameras were installed at her mother's home in the Evergreen neighborhood.

In the video from Dolores Quinonez’s home, a truck is seen pulling into the driveway. She says it happened Saturday evening.

Quinonez's daughter Kathleen said it was an unexpected surprise.

“I actually saw the person leave my mom’s driveway as I was driving up, and I drove up and saw the garbage and did a U-turn thinking I could follow them and wasn’t able to. They were gone,” she said.

Kathleen Quinonez said she called the police non-emergency line to report the dumping. She said police told her without a clear shot of the license plate, there's not much they can do.

However, there is now an order for code enforcement to come out and clean up the garbage.

