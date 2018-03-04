Oregon Army National Guard soldiers return from Middle East deployment

Oregon Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer-2 Logan Bass, pilot with Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, poses for a photo with his 7-month-old daughter, Veda. (Photo: Sgt. 1st Class April Davis)

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, stand in formation during a demobilization ceremony honoring their return from overseas deployment, March 4, in Salem, Oregon. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class April Davis

The Oregon Army National Guard’s aeromedical helicopter unit was welcomed home during a demobilization ceremony in Salem on Sunday.

About 70 soldiers with Company G (Golf), 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, returned to Oregon after serving in the Middle East, where they provided air ambulance support using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in support of efforts to defeat ISIS.

The unit has a long tradition of answering the call of duty. They conduct medical evacuations, search and rescue missions and wild land fire suppression operations.

The unit has previously deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge 7, three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn, to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

