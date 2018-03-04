Family, friends remember 19-year-old skier killed on Mt. Bachelor

Genuine, fun, and big-hearted – that’s how family and friends describe a 19-year-old skier from Portland who died on Mt. Bachelor Friday.

For Molly Jansky, 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond was more than just her friend since 3 years old. She was considered a sister.

“We did a lot together,” Jansky said. “We had like block parties and soccer teams and t-ball teams, and just kind of like grew up parallel to each other.”

On Friday, search and rescue crews found Panet-Raymond after she went missing while skiing on Mt. Bachelor. She was found in a tree well and pronounced dead at the scene.

“In times like this, you really just have to cling to those happy memories and whether it be funny stories or even little moments that you can think of to bring yourself joy is what she would do,” Jansky said.

Moments for Jansky mean going on drives through the neighborhood, baking, or sledding on snow days together.

“Just being together really,” she said. “It was like that time I’ll miss the most.”

Jansky said she’s not the only one to feel that way.

“She has touched so many people so deeply,” she said.

Proof of that was the many people who showed up to her vigil at Rieke Elementary Saturday night.

“And it’s not that she touched people at surface level, she had so many deep friendships that were so meaningful and everyone has different relationships with her and it really shows the genuine, authentic person that she was,” Jansky said.

Panet-Raymond’s parents told FOX 12 she’s always been an engaging, inviting and big-hearted person. She loved to read, play music and was in the honors college at the University of Oregon.

“If it were a bad day she would always somehow turn it around, so turning this time somehow into something beautiful, positive thing, is what I think will help the entire community,” Jansky said.

