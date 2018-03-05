Portland Timbers fall to LA Galaxy 2-1 in season opener

A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A 20-car pileup closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 just east of Pendleton for 12 hours.More >
A 20-car pileup closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 just east of Pendleton for 12 hours.More >
Heather Turning was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"More >
Heather Turning was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"More >
A mystery at a local brewery has been solved.More >
A mystery at a local brewery has been solved.More >
Interstate Meat Distributors is recalling some beef and pork products because of possible E. Coli contamination.More >
Interstate Meat Distributors is recalling some beef and pork products because of possible E. Coli contamination.More >
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >
Two people suspected of breaking into a Bethany home that was under construction were arrested early Sunday after leading deputies on a chase.More >
Two people suspected of breaking into a Bethany home that was under construction were arrested early Sunday after leading deputies on a chase.More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers...More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers debut.More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.More >
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >