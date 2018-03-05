Portland Timbers fall to LA Galaxy 2-1 in season opener - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Timbers fall to LA Galaxy 2-1 in season opener

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KPTV image KPTV image
CARSON, CA (AP) -

Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers debut.

Kamara's 35th career goal came in the 32nd minute. Jonathan dos Santos' cross was headed across goal by Rolf Feltscher and Kamara chested it home. On a counter attack two minutes later, Alessandrini capitalized on a defensive turnover by sending a shot off the post and finishing the rebound.

Sebastian Blanco pulled Portland to 2-1 in the 66th minute by rolling a shot from a difficult angle through the legs of goalkeeper David Bingham. David Guzman's free kick in the 85th got through the wall but Bingham punched it away for his sixth and final save.

Savarese, formerly coach of the lower-tier New York Cosmos, is one of six new coaches in the MLS this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.