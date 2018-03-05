TriMet debuts 3 new bus lines

As of Monday morning, TriMet riders have three new bus lines they can take.

The expansion of bus routes is one of TriMet’s largest in several years and adds service in Beaverton, Tigard, Portland, Gresham and Milwaukie.

TriMet leaders and some local officials held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies to mark the occasion.

HAPPENING NOW: @TriMet announcing multiple new bus lines in #PDX this morning pic.twitter.com/B3cu7RpfNt — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 5, 2018

The three new routes are as follows:

Line 42 runs between Tigard, Washington Square and Beaverton Transit Center along Southwest Lombard Avenue, Southwest Denney Road, Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Hall Boulevard.

Line 74 runs in Portland from Southeast Powell Boulevard to Northeast Airport Way primarily along 162nd Avenue.

Line 82 runs in south Gresham and takes over former portions of line 81 and 87.

Additionally, other existing TriMet routes have expanded service. In total, TriMet said 80 hours of service have been added.

For more information on the TriMet changes, visit the service improvements page.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.