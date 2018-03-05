On the Go with Joe at Portland Fire Historic Museum

Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.

The Portland Fire Historic Museum, located at 55 Southwest Ash Street, officially opened to the public on Saturday.

The museum, which is right next door to the Portland Saturday Market, highlights how far technology has changed during the years of firefighting including the equipment that has been used.

Some pieces have been restored by a small team of retired firefighters for the public to see.

The museum is funded thanks to the Jim Morrison Foundation and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

