Clark Co. deputies seeking public’s help in identifying suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies seeking public’s help in identifying suspect who stole tractor

Posted: Updated:
Image: Clack County Sheriff's Office Image: Clack County Sheriff's Office
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a tractor and fuel worth $16,000 in Vancouver.

The tractor, a John Deere Gator, was taken early Thursday morning from Clark County Lawn and Tractor, located at 17900 Northeast 72nd Avenue. 

Deputies said the suspect was driving an older style, two-tone Ford pick-up truck.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional suspect information. 

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Billy Childers at Billy.Childers@clark.wa.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.