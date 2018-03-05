Clark Co. deputies seeking public’s help in identifying suspect who stole tractor

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a tractor and fuel worth $16,000 in Vancouver.

The tractor, a John Deere Gator, was taken early Thursday morning from Clark County Lawn and Tractor, located at 17900 Northeast 72nd Avenue.

Deputies said the suspect was driving an older style, two-tone Ford pick-up truck.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional suspect information.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Billy Childers at Billy.Childers@clark.wa.gov.

