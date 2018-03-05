Students hold demonstration at capitol, Gov. Brown to sign gun legislation

About 200 students from Lake Oswego High School and Lakeridge High School rallied in Salem Monday to demonstrate how they feel enough isn’t being done to keep schools safe from shooters.

The students came to the capitol to speak with Oregon legislators about school safety.

The rally comes two and a half weeks after 17 people died in a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students at the capitol told FOX 12 since the Parkland shooting, they have felt afraid to be in school and their parents have been concerned to have them go.

Lake Oswego and Lakeridge High School students will rally today in Salem to talk about making schools safer after the Parkland School Shooting where 17 died. #SchoolShootings #Fox12Oregon #Fox12Plus #statecapitol pic.twitter.com/FMVeUctMND — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 5, 2018

Students getting ready to rally at the State Capitol for school safety and gun safety in response to #schoolshootings #fox12Oregon #Fox12Plus pic.twitter.com/z1sfNwf1sJ — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 5, 2018

Teens rally for a cause -- more safety in schools after #Parkland #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ExqyJ74jhT — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 5, 2018

Roughly 200 lake oswego high school students rallying now in Salem for school safety and gun safety. #schoolshootings #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kYJbohCoFo — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 5, 2018

Tatum Miller, a junior at Lake Oswego High School, said she was in Salem “be people my age are dying trying to get an education and that’s not OK.”

“I’m so young and I shouldn’t be afraid to step into my classroom and try to get an education like basic math and basic English... guns are getting in the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns who have clear signs of mental illness,” Miller said.

School officials said the students traveled to Salem in buses paid for by donors and students filled out absentee paperwork with parental permission ahead of time.

Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to meet with students at 1 p.m.

"We will not be a statistic!"



Powerful words from students at the State Capitol today, advocating for the importance of continued action to end #gunviolence and the steps they would like to see the state take to improve school safety. pic.twitter.com/loUmDntXig — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 5, 2018

Brown is expected to sign legislation regarding guns Monday. Once signed into law, it relates to guns in the hands of domestic abusers, not with schools.

Brown introduced the legislation to the Legislature and it aims to prevent convicted stalkers and domestic violence abusers from buying and keeping guns.

