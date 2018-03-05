Students hold demonstration at capitol, Gov. Brown to sign gun l - KPTV - FOX 12

Students hold demonstration at capitol, Gov. Brown to sign gun legislation

Reporter Marilyn Deutsch
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

About 200 students from Lake Oswego High School and Lakeridge High School rallied in Salem Monday to demonstrate how they feel enough isn’t being done to keep schools safe from shooters.

The students came to the capitol to speak with Oregon legislators about school safety.

The rally comes two and a half weeks after 17 people died in a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.  

Students at the capitol told FOX 12 since the Parkland shooting, they have felt afraid to be in school and their parents have been concerned to have them go.

Tatum Miller, a junior at Lake Oswego High School, said she was in Salem “be people my age are dying trying to get an education and that’s not OK.”

“I’m so young and I shouldn’t be afraid to step into my classroom and try to get an education like basic math and basic English... guns are getting in the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns who have clear signs of mental illness,” Miller said.

School officials said the students traveled to Salem in buses paid for by donors and students filled out absentee paperwork with parental permission ahead of time.

Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to meet with students at 1 p.m.

Brown is expected to sign legislation regarding guns Monday. Once signed into law, it relates to guns in the hands of domestic abusers, not with schools.  

Brown introduced the legislation to the Legislature and it aims to prevent convicted stalkers and domestic violence abusers from buying and keeping guns.

