Marina McAvoy talks to MORE about her career as a social media star

For most, Instagram is just an app we use to post pretty pictures and cyber stalk our favorite celebrities and cute animals.

But for Portland's Marina McAvoy, it's a career.

Marina is a fashion and lifestyle blogger with 108,000 followers on Instagram. She has a distinct clean style with mostly neutral outfits but pops of color every now and then.

A post shared by Marina McAvoy (@marinamcavoy) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the social media star to hear about her life on and off Instagram.

Marina told Molly that while negative comments happen on her account, she loves interacting with followers and has made real-life friends over Instagram.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.