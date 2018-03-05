Hamilton announces $10 lottery tickets for upcoming Portland shows

Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and the ensemble of "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Hamilton is heading to Portland later this month and fans who didn’t manage to snag a ticket are receiving some good news.

Producer Jeffrey Seller announced on Monday a digital lottery that will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance held on March 20 at Keller Auditorium.

40 orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance at $10 each, according to the company.

The lottery will open on March 18th at 11:00 a.m. for tickets to the opening performance. Afterward, digital lotteries will begin two days before each performance.

The winner and non-winner will be notified by email and SMS, according to the company. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets and fans are only allowed one entry per person.

"Hamilton" was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the founding father Alexander Hamilton.

For more information on Hamilton and the lottery, visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery

