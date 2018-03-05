Stolen iPads found in garbage bag month after break-in at Westvi - KPTV - FOX 12

Stolen iPads found in garbage bag month after break-in at Westview High School

Dozens of iPads were found in a garbage bag a month after they were stolen during a burglary at Westview High School.

A Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District employee located the stolen iPads near Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard and Rock Creek Drive in the Portland area Monday.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer returned the iPads to the Beaverton School District. Administrators were looking over the iPads Monday to determine if any of them sustained damage.

Deputies said 39 student iPads were stolen from Westview High School in early February. During the break-in, two projectors were also stolen.

The iPads were valued at $400 each and were remotely disabled using security software, according to deputies.

Deputies said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

