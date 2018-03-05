Police: Man arrested in downtown Portland stabbing, gave himself up to police

Portland police are investigating a stabbing at the Stewart Hotel in downtown Portland on Monday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest Broadway and found a man who appeared to have been assaulted with a knife.

Medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers obtained a description of the suspect and searched the area. As officers were searching they received a call from the suspect who revealed his location.

Officers arrived at an apartment on Northwest Broadway and took the man into custody. Police also located a knife near the suspect’s location.



Police have not yet released the suspect's name or information on possible charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Assault Detail Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov.

