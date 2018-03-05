Police: Man arrested at McMenamins hotel for identify theft operation

Forest Grove police learned of an identity theft operation after carrying out a search warrant at McMenamins Grand Lodge and an abandoned U-Haul on Sunday.

Officers received a tip about a suspicious U-Haul near Highway 47 around 2:20 p.m. and tried to pull over the van, but the driver, identified as Garett Pruitt-Rexroad, 27, fled the area.

During the investigation, officers tracked the suspect back to the Grand Lodge, where he was staying as a guest, and obtained surveillance footage.

Police arrested Pruitt-Rexroad and the suspect was booked into to the Washington County Jail for attempt to elude a police officer, driving while suspended misdemeanor and reckless driving.

As a result of the investigation, officers said they found evidence related to an aggravated identity theft operation that existed in Pruitt-Rexroad's hotel room.

Investigators said they recovered multiple items related to manufacturing credit cards and "extensive evidence of identity theft."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-992-3260.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.