Affidavit: Camas woman stabs boyfriend with samurai sword after finding Tinder app

Camas Police Department officers say a Camas man is recovering in the hospital after his girlfriend tried to kill him with a samurai sword out of jealousy.

Emily Javier, 30, is being charged with attempted murder after she called 911 on herself, thinking her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, was dead, according to police.

Police say Javier was plotting to kill her boyfriend for about a week, after she found signs of cheating on his phone.

But investigators say it was Friday night, when Lovell was ignoring her, that put her over the edge.

Neighbors were stunned to learn the quiet couple caused quite the commotion early Saturday morning.

“We were like, ‘There’s no way.’ Like, are you sure it’s this family?” said Meili Murray, who lives a couple doors down from the home where the stabbing happened. “I would never have guessed.”

Police say Lovell was sleeping next to his girlfriend Friday night. After he fell asleep, police said she started swinging a knife and stabbing him.

“Whatever that guy was into, doesn’t deserve getting knifed basically. Even if he was doing her wrong,” said neighbor Jay Meltesen.

Javier called 911 herself, and court documents state she came outside covered in blood saying, “I just stabbed him!” Police said they found Lovell in the bedroom bleeding, with blood on the walls.

Javier had been plotting Lovell’s death for a week, according to a probable cause affidavit, after she found the dating app Tinder on his phone, along with strands of hair that weren’t hers in the shower.

Investigators said she bought a samurai sword last week and taped it and two other knives to the side of the bed.

But on Friday night, Lovell came home and ignored her, and that’s when she decided she would kill him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Yeah, [my dad] was like, ’It’s just unbelievable. I can’t believe…like, it’s such a quiet family. Who would do something like that?’ It was very unexpected,” said Murray.

Unsettling for neighbors in the area, especially living a stone’s throw away from an elementary school.

“And then with the kids over here, I mean at least it was not when school was happening,” said Meltesen.

Officers say the last update they have on Lovell is that he was in critical condition Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.