Suspect in construction site theft abandons truck in SE Portland

A suspect in a construction site theft case abandoned the truck he was driving as police approached in southeast Portland.

Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 6300 block of Southeast Rhone Street at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said a neighbor saw a suspicious truck at a construction site and reported it to officers.

When police attempted to stop the truck, the driver ran away toward Southeast 64th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

A K-9 searched the area, but the suspect was not located. He is described as a white man in his late 20s, thin, with short red hair and wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.

Police said more than $100 in stolen materials were recovered.

