Two trains derail near Centralia; rail traffic blocked in area

The derailment of two trains brought rail traffic to a halt near Centralia on Monday.

A BNSF Railway train and a Union Pacific train were involved in the derailment at around 4 p.m., according to a BNSF spokesman.

Ten or so cars from the UP train went off the tracks, while one BNSF car derailed at the scene.

Both northbound and southbound track lines were blocked due to the derailment.

A BNSF spokesman said both trains were going at slow speeds and there were no reports of injuries. There were also no initial reports of a possible hazardous materials situation as a result of the derailment.

Crews responded to the scene in hopes of reopening at least one direction of train travel by 7:30 p.m.

Amtrak reported multiple trains were delayed for hours with buses eventually transporting passengers due to the derailments. Two train trips - one from Seattle to Portland, the other from Eugene to Seattle - were canceled Monday, with passengers provided alternate transportation.

The cause of the derailments is under investigation, but a BNSF spokesman said it appears the BNSF train backed into a UP train entering the Centralia rail yard.

