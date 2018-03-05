Police: Serial burglar followed people into apartment, condo bui - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Serial burglar followed people into apartment, condo buildings in Portland

PORTLAND, OR

A man was arrested in connection with at least eight burglaries at apartment buildings and condo complexes throughout Portland, according to police.

Jeffrey J. Lafraniere, 35, was arrested Sunday morning.

Between January and March, Lafraniere is suspected to have burglarized condos and apartments in the Pearl District, northwest Portland and southwest Portland.

An officer spotted Lafraniere on Sunday morning and recognized him from a bulletin sent out by detectives. Police said the officer knocked on an apartment door on the 700 block of Southwest St. Clair Avenue and Lafraniere was taken into custody after answering the door.  

Detectives said evidence associated with multiple burglaries was found in the apartment.

Investigators said Lafraniere is believed to have gained access to secure buildings by following people inside or, in other cases, forcing open doors to the buildings.

Police said Lafraniere is suspected to have burglarized:

  • Asa Lofts, 1200 block of Northwest Marshall Street
  • Park Place Condos, 2200 block of Northwest Park Place
  • Legends Condos, 1100 block of Northwest 19th Avenue
  • Lexis on the Park, 1100 block of Northwest 9th Avenue
  • Westerly Condos, 2300 block of Northwest Westover Road
  • Cambridge Condos, 2400 block of Northwest Westover Road
  • Grays Landing, 0600 block of Southwest Lowell Avenue
  • Park Regent Apartments, 1900 block of Northwest Everett Street

Lafraniere was arrested on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary and mail theft. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-4800 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov.

