Lincoln High School selects first princess for 2018 Rose Festival Court

Lincoln High School has selected the first princess for the 2018 Rose Festival Court.

Lux Preciado-Solis was chosen as the Lincoln High School representative Monday.

Preciado-Solis is a senior who plans to go to college to pursue further education in math and ethnic studies, while aiming to work in education or nonprofit management.

Preciado-Solis said her favorite part of the Rose Festival is the Starlight Parade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.