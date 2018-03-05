Lincoln High School selects first princess for 2018 Rose Festiva - KPTV - FOX 12

Lincoln High School selects first princess for 2018 Rose Festival Court

Lux Preciado-Solis (KPTV) Lux Preciado-Solis (KPTV)
Lincoln High School has selected the first princess for the 2018 Rose Festival Court.

Lux Preciado-Solis was chosen as the Lincoln High School representative Monday.

Preciado-Solis is a senior who plans to go to college to pursue further education in math and ethnic studies, while aiming to work in education or nonprofit management.

Preciado-Solis said her favorite part of the Rose Festival is the Starlight Parade.  

