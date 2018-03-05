Portland police searching for suspect after credit union robbery on W. Burnside

Portland police searching for suspect after credit union robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police are searching for a suspect after a credit union robbery on West Burnside Street.

Officers responded to OnPoint Community Credit Union on the 2000 block of West Burnside Street at 5:09 p.m. Monday.

Employees said a man entered the credit union and displayed a note demanding money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the building.  

Officer searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. He is described as a white man in his mid-40s, 5 feet 9 inches tall and clean shaven.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.

