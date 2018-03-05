Missing 11-year-old Beaverton boy found safe

A missing 11-year-old Beaverton boy was found safe Monday night.

Police asked for the public's help locating Mason Hurd when he did not return from his bike ride in the area of Southwest 155th Avenue and Rigert Road at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

By 9:20 p.m., police confirmed Mason was found by an officer in the area of Southwest 158th and Jay Street.

Officers were reuniting him with his family Monday night.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.