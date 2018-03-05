Supporters of DACA hold rally in Salem

Monday marks the deadline on which the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was set to expire, and there is still no solution in the works.

In Oregon, Dreamers are trying to turn their fear into action, taking their fight for a new DACA bill to the steps of the state capitol.

Local DACA recipients said they are tired of having their fate hanging in the balance, and that is why many of them gathered Monday to demand a new and improved plan for Dreamers.

At noon, a few dozen people gathered on the steps of the capitol building, calling on local lawmakers to put pressure on Congress.

They say they want a clean Dream Act, meaning a fair and comprehensive plan for DACA recipients who have grown up and created lives for themselves in the United States.

One local DACA recipient said he came to give people hope who are living in fear of losing their work permits or even deportation.

“My message is really to our community that we are still here... We are still fighting, we still need a permanent solution, and we will continue to advocate. We will continue to use our voices to create the change that we want to see,” said Leo Reyes.

There are about 11,000 DACA recipients in the state of Oregon.

