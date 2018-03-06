Teen arrested for shooting threats involving Toutle High School

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for making shooting threats involving Toutle High School, according to deputies.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school last week after the boy was overheard making statements about shooting up the school.

A deputy interviewed the student, who said he was joking.

Investigators said there was no indication that the student took steps to carry out the verbal threats, however he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On Monday, deputies said the boy was arrested. The arrest was made as a result of additional interviews and details learned about the initial threats, according to investigators.

Deputies reiterated that it is not believed the teen had access to firearms. The suspect voluntarily turned himself in and deputies said his father has been cooperating with the investigation.

“The Sheriff's Office has been in touch daily with Toutle School officials and they have been very helpful in getting us in touch with people who they have learned had information relating to the case,” according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office statement.

