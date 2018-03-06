On the Go with Joe at Family Fish Camp - KPTV - FOX 12

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) -

For local anglers, or aspiring anglers, a family-friendly event in Corbett this weekend promises to be a “reel” learning opportunity for fishing.

Family Fish Camp is back for its third year Friday to Sunday at Camp Angelos along the Sandy River.

The event is hosted by the Association of Northwest Steelheaders, a local nonprofit dedicated to fishing advocacy and education.

For the weekend, the camp’s pond will be well stocked: 800 fish have been added to the water.

Camp participants will be able to keep the fish they catch.

Cost per adult for fish camp is $139 and $99 per child. Tickets include five meals, two nights of lodging and access to all sessions and activities.

To learn more about Family Fish Camp, visit NWSteelheaders.org

