Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, March 6

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, March 6.
MORE'S DIY expert Eric G. has a lot of easy tricks and fixes for your home. Learn more about Eric at AroundtheHouseOnline.com.
Happy National Oreo Cookie Day! To celebrate, Adidas just released some very sweet shoes. Check out the cookies and cream limited edition shoes on the Adidas website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >
Emily Javier, 30, is being charged with attempted murder after she called 911 on herself, thinking her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, was dead, according to police.More >
Emily Javier, 30, is being charged with attempted murder after she called 911 on herself, thinking her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, was dead, according to police.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating Mason Hurd when he did not return from his bike ride in the area of Southwest 155th Avenue and Rigert Road on Monday.More >
Police asked for the public's help locating Mason Hurd when he did not return from his bike ride in the area of Southwest 155th Avenue and Rigert Road on Monday.More >
The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago.More >
The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago.More >