Deputies investigating multiple attempted burglaries in Wilsonville

Clackamas County deputies are investigating multiple attempted burglaries in Wilsonville and investigators say they know who the suspect is, but they are not yet releasing his name and age.

Investigators were able to obtain multiple surveillance videos where the suspect was seen trying to enter homes in the neighborhood.

According to the surveillance footage, the suspect was seen on several “ring” doorbells, equipped with motion surveillance cameras, trying to get inside the homes early Sunday morning.

Neighbors started sharing the videos on a Facebook forum after a number of people found they had been targeted.

“I looked and saw someone had run up to the door, tried to jiggle the handle and didn’t get anywhere, and then ran off,” J.J. Blodgett, a targeted homeowner, told FOX 12. “I guess he was running from house to house up the street here.”

During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect tried to break into five homes in the neighborhood. However, he was only able to enter one home, but the suspect got confronted by the homeowner and did not get away with anything, according to deputies.

“I mean it’s just such a violation, and it’s so, so terrifying to think that your kids are right there,” Megan Dailey, another targeted homeowner, said.

Deputies said at least two others suspects, who also have not been identified, may be involved.

