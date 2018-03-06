Deputies: Driver dead, two injured after crash near Columbia River HS in Vancouver

One driver died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Columbia River High School in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. where the crash occurred at 800 N.W. 99th Street.

A high school student was pulling out of the Columbia River HS parking lot, onto 99th Street, and collided with another car that was traveling westbound, according to deputies.

The woman driving down 99th Street died at the scene and a passenger in the car was transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The student driving the other car was also taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries

Deputies said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Deputies investigating fatal crash in Vancouver in front of Columbia River HS. One woman killed, 2 others taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/k2uqheaCTi — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) March 6, 2018

Fatality crash investigation 99th Street in front of Columbia River HS avoid area road closed pic.twitter.com/RzlgrRQInN — Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) March 6, 2018

Access to Columbia River HS will be restricted as the investigation continues, according to deputies.

