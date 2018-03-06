Kitchen island granite installation with Eric G.

If you thought fixing up a kitchen island was something you needed a professional to do, here’s a way you can do it yourself.

MORE'S DIY expert Eric G. tackles the project to show you step by step how to swap tile for granite on a kitchen island.

While it will require some heavy lifting, it should save you some money.

Eric G. has a lot of easy tricks and fixes for your home. Learn more about Eric at AroundtheHouseOnline.com.

