Police asking for public's help to ID theft suspect

TUALATIN, OR

Tualatin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect that stole from a local electronic store.

The man was seen on surveillance cameras on Feb. 28 at around 11:00 a.m. taking merchandise valued at $300 from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tualatin Police Officer Molly Pfaff at 503-691-4800 and anonymous tips can be received at 503-691-0285.

