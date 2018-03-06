Deputies: Man in Benton Co. arrested for sexual abuse

A man identified as Richard Knudson, 39, of Philomath was arrested for sexual abuse Monday evening by Benton County detectives.

Investigators said on Sunday a girl known to Knudson reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Knudson over the past few months.

Knudson was interviewed Monday morning and was taken into custody after the interview, according to deputies.

Knudson was taken to the county jail and charged with 24 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 24 counts of second-degree sex abuse, 24 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and public indecency.

According to deputies, Knudson was involved in youth activities in the Philomath and surrounding areas.

Anyone with additional information, please contact Sergeant Duffitt at 541-766-6858.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.