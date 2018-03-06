Firefighters in Clackamas Co. take part in real-life active shooter training

This week firefighters and paramedics with Clackamas County Fire District #1 are training for active shooter scenarios.

The group has been training since January on how to handle different situations and how to better save lives. On Tuesday, they put those skills to the test with a real-life drill at the closed Concord Elementary School in Milwaukie.

“Responders reports of shots fired inside Concord Elementary,” a dispatcher’s voice says over the radio. “This is just a drill.”

Within a few minutes, fire engines made their way towards the school. Inside, actors, smeared in blood and fake wounds, laid waiting for help.

“It’s unknown of how many patients, they believe there is only one shooter,” the radio chattered.

“Minutes matter,” Clackamas County Fire District EMS Training Coordinator Mike Verkest said. “Unfortunately these days these kind of events are happening more and more, of course, we have lived on here already.”

Verkest says leading up to this training, those participating took a close look at how other agencies handled similar situations and learned from what they did, and what did and did not work.

On Tuesday they were putting training in place in getting paramedics and help to patients as quickly as possible.

“Back in the old days we use to wait until everything was completely safe, you know, which could be hours and these patients don’t have that kind of time,” Verkest said.

The department was working alongside Milwaukie and Oregon City Police to coordinate the training.

The training is set to continue over the next few days and into next week.

