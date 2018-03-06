Gresham police searching for missing man with dementia

Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.

Billy R. Williams was last seen at his Gresham residence on Saturday, March 3, according to police.

Williams is described as an African American man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray top hat, a leather jacket, and tan dress slacks.

Investigators said Williams is known to ride TriMet buses and frequents the Portland downtown area.

Anyone who knows of Williams' location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333 or call 911.

