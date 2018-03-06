Missing 80-year-old Gresham man with dementia found safe

Gresham Police Department said a missing 80-year-old man with dementia has been found safe.

Billy Ray Williams was last seen at his Gresham residence on Saturday, March 3, according to police.

At around 7:20 p.m., Gresham police said Williams was found safe in north Portland by PPB officers.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.