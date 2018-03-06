Jefferson High School announces 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Jefferson High School has announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess.

Kash'lmani Thomas is a senior who plans to attend college to study social work in hopes of pursuing a career as a clinical social worker.

Thomas has been on the honor roll all four years at Jefferson.

Her favorite Rose Festival event is the Grand Floral Parade.

“I love the variety of talents that are showcased during the parade. I always get to meet new people while watching the parade each year. My aunts would always go early in the morning to get us the perfect spot to watch the parade and my mornings were filled with helping gather snacks and all of the materials we would need to 'survive' the day,” Thomas said.

