Milwaukie car dealership owner hopes to find owner of USB drive with family photos

The owner of a Milwaukie-area car dealership is hoping to find the owner of a USB drive containing family photos that was left at his business.

Razi Sakouhi said he found the USB drive at Affordable Motorz on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

At first, he wasn’t sure if he should plug it in, in case it contained a virus. However, he took his chances and discovered hundreds of photos of a family that appeared to be on vacation at the beach.

Sakouhi knows how the rightful owner must be feeling, as he lost photos his own photos of his honeymoon in Canada.

“I wish I could find these people because souvenirs and pictures like that are not replaceable at all,” he said. “You can’t go back in time and retake them.”

Anyone with information about the photos is asked to contact Sakouhi at Affordable Motorz.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.