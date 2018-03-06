Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar has arrest record in Oregon

A man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar has previously been arrested multiple times in Oregon.

Terry Bryant, 47, is facing one felony charge of grand theft after investigators said he stole McDormand’s award during an Academy Awards after-party Sunday.

McDormand won the best actress Oscar for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show Bryant walking with the statuette out of the party, the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party, and holding it up proudly to photographers and gawkers waiting outside.

One photographer didn't recognize him as an Oscar winner and followed and confronted him.

Police say Bryant handed back the statuette without a struggle. It was soon returned to McDormand, and Bryant was arrested.

Court records show Bryant was booked into the Multnomah County Jail seven times between 1999 and 2002 on charges that mostly involved trespassing, but also included charges of theft, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.

