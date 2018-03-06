Paul Allen's research vessel finds US aircraft carrier that sank during WWII

Wreckage from the USS Lexington was discovered 3,000 meters down in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Australia this week.

Leading the crew of the Research Vessel Petrel is Microsoft co-founder and owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Paul Allen.

Allen said he wanted to pay tribute to the vessel and the brave people who served on the ship. With some new, and some retro-fitted technology, he did just that.

The USS Lexington, also known as "Lady Lex," was originally a battlecruiser but is best known as one of the first U.S. aircraft carriers ever built, back in the 1920's.

In 1942, during the Battle of the Coral Sea, it was hit by several torpedoes and bombs from the Japanese Navy, and scuttled by the U.S. during World War II.

Many of the crew were able to abandon ship and were rescued.

Allen has been working with experts on this venture for several months and even got to work with the son of a survivor of the Lexington. He shared several photos and videos of the discovery on Twitter, saying: "We remember her brave crews who helped secure 1st strategic US win in the Pacific Theater."

Allen is no stranger to deep sea discoveries. Some of his other expeditions led to the discoveries of the USS Indianapolis, the USS Ward, and the USS Astoria, among others.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.