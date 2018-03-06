Employees say thief keeps targeting St. Johns business

A St. Johns business keeps getting broken into, and people who work there say they think it’s the same person who keeps coming back.

"Over the past two months we’ve had a string of break-ins,” said Nick Thornton who works at EcoTech LLC. “About seven, where we believe the same person is breaking in our yard here, cutting the locks in some places on the back of our trucks, stealing probably close to $5,000, $6,000 worth of tools and equipment."

Thornton said the first break-in happened in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve. Surveillance video shows the thief walk into the yard. He then spots a camera, walks up to it, and faces it towards a wall.

“He seems like he knows what he’s doing,” said Thornton. “Seems like he knows where he’s going, he’s probably cased the place a few times, he tends to come in from the same direction each time."

Then earlier this month, Thornton said cameras caught someone walk on to the property in broad daylight. It shows him head towards trucks, then walk back out with a heavy battery. He does this twice.

“It’s horrible,” said Thornton.

Thornton said the latest break-in happened last week.

“We noticed several gas caps were missing and gas had been siphoned out of several of the trucks,” he said.

All together, Thornton said they’ve counted seven break-ins in the past two months.

“We’re already working on pretty low profit margins as a small business so it definitely hits us hard,” he said.

Thornton said they’ve done everything they can think of like change locks, move equipment out of the yard each night, and even hang up flyer’s asking if anyone recognizes the thief around the St. Johns neighborhood.

“We’re getting desperate, honestly,” he said. “We just want to catch him and hold him accountable.”

Portland police said they can't say if all the break-ins are connected.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Portland police.

