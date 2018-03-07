Salem teens helping tackle youth homelessness

Two Salem teens are working on making a difference in the lives of their peers who are homeless.

In January, Raul Marquez, a senior at McKay High School, told FOX 12 when he found out that 96 students in the Salem-Keizer School District were living in their car or on the streets, he knew he had to do something.

So along with a few other students, Marquez started working on a plan with Community Action to buy a home in Salem and turn it into a youth homeless shelter.

Together they presented their idea to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, and board members donated $100,000.

Now a few months later, they have reached over $360,000 of their $400,000 goal.

"The sooner we can open and start providing these services, the sooner we are preventing another youth from having to stay another night on the streets," said Marquez.

The United Way is also working with another student to help homeless people by bringing a shelter to them.

South Salem junior Claire Adams launched a project to create a mobile hygiene bus. She says some people feel too scared to go to a shelter and end up bathing in rivers, which can be unsafe especially in winter.

Having a mobile shower can reach more people in Marion County while helping to remove some of the stigma.

Adams hopes to have the bus on the ground by the fall.

Anyone who would like to help Marquez reach his goal, please visit www.supportraul.com.

