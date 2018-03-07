Deputies investigating alleged kidnapping in Bridal Veil

Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
One driver died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Columbia River High School in Vancouver on Tuesday.More >
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.More >
Emily Javier, 30, is being charged with attempted murder after she called 911 on herself, thinking her boyfriend, Alex Lovell, was dead, according to police.More >
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
Gin bottle was thrown overboard from a German ship before ending up on a beach in Western Australia 132 years laterMore >
