Deputies investigating alleged kidnapping in Bridal Veil

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

Multnomah County deputies are investigating an alleged kidnapping that happened Tuesday night.

At 7:35 p.m., deputies responded to a call where a woman reported that she had been kidnapped. Using GPS from the woman's cell phone, deputies were able to determine that she was in the Bridal Veil area.

While searching the area, deputies located the vehicle involved in the alleged kidnapping. Deputies contacted the occupants of the vehicle and a man was detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

