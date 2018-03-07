Man arrested on sex offense charges after kidnapping report in Bridal Veil

A man was arrested on sex offense charges after deputies responded to a kidnapping report in Bridal Veil on Monday night.

A woman reported being kidnapped at 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Deputies used GPS to track the caller’s cell phone to the Bridal Veil area. Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and contacted the people inside.

A man was detained for questioning and detectives were called out for further investigation.

On Tuesday, deputies said Douglas L. Braaten, 61, of La Center, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of misdemeanor prostitution and felony first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and no other details were released Tuesday.

