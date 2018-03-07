Suspect in custody after pursuit leads to standoff in Wilsonville

A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville is in custody after a short standoff.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says during pursuit the driver stopped on the Boone Bridge in Wilsonville and refused to exit the vehicle.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities have not said what led to the pursuit.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions during the standoff.

