Death investigation underway after body found at Salem hotel

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

The body of a woman was found in a Salem hotel room late Tuesday night, and now police are investigating her death. 

Officers responded to the Days Inn Black Bear Inn at 1600 Motor Court Northeast at approximately 10:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a guest staying at the hotel.

When police didn't get a response from the guest at the door, they entered the room and found a body.



The body has only been described as female and police have not released her identity or any other information.

