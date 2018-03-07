Man arrested after pursuit that ended in standoff in Wilsonville - KPTV - FOX 12

Man arrested after pursuit that ended in standoff in Wilsonville

Jimmy Maeda-Escobar booking photo Jimmy Maeda-Escobar booking photo
A 21-year-old man accused of leading authorities on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville was arrested Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police were called around 8:30 p.m. about a pickup truck that was reportedly speeding and passing other cars on the Interstate 5 shoulder near Salem.

Troopers tried to pull the driver over but a chase ensued. OSP stopped pursuing the truck near Woodburn for safety reasons, and Portland police later found the truck.

The driver crashed into another car, then took off southbound on I-5.

Police used spike strips to stop the driver, identified as Jimmy Maeda-Escobar, near Wilsonville.  

Maeda-Escobar was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after a short standoff. OSP said Maeda-Escobar was not armed and he was not injured during the incident. The truck did have minor damage.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, attempt to elude, hit and run and reckless endangering.

Maeda-Escobar is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m.

