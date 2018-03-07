Man arrested after pursuit that ended in standoff in Wilsonville

A 21-year-old man accused of leading authorities on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville was arrested Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police were called around 8:30 p.m. about a pickup truck that was reportedly speeding and passing other cars on the Interstate 5 shoulder near Salem.

Troopers tried to pull the driver over but a chase ensued. OSP stopped pursuing the truck near Woodburn for safety reasons, and Portland police later found the truck.

The driver crashed into another car, then took off southbound on I-5.

Police used spike strips to stop the driver, identified as Jimmy Maeda-Escobar, near Wilsonville.

Maeda-Escobar was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after a short standoff. OSP said Maeda-Escobar was not armed and he was not injured during the incident. The truck did have minor damage.

PURSUIT SUSPECT: Jimmy Maeda-Escobar due in court this afternoon. He's accused of leading @ORStatePolice on a lengthy pursuit on I-5 from Salem to Wilsonville last night. Troopers used spikes to stop him, but then he allegedly held them at a brief standoff. pic.twitter.com/wRTL3AUx10 — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 7, 2018

He was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces charges of DUII, reckless driving, attempt to elude, hit and run and reckless endangering.

Maeda-Escobar is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m.

