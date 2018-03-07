Armed robbery suspect arrested in SE Portland

A 28-year-old man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven and customer early Wednesday morning in southeast Portland has been arrested.

At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 575 Southeast 92nd Avenue on the report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned a suspect with a gun entered the store and demanded money. Police said the suspect then approached a customer in the 7-Eleven parking lot and robbed them, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a witness called 911 as the suspect left 7-Eleven and provided a description of the man.

The suspect, identified as Brandon T. Phillips, was located at the Taco Bell on Southeast Stark Street a block away from the 7-Eleven.

Phillips was arrested without incident and book into the Multnomah County Jail.

He faces two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and a post-prison violation related to a previous second-degree robbery conviction.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

